‘Raabta’ completely different from ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’: Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who is currently busy in the shooting for her two forthcoming movies ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Raabta’ stated that both the films storyline is completely different from each other.









While talking at a Colors Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival, the actress went on to say: “I had a lot of fun working on ‘Bareilly…’. It’s completely opposite of what I have done in ‘Raabta’. In a way, my character is really interesting. I am playing the role of a small town girl in Uttar Pradesh.”









The actress has two releases this year- ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ with Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurana and ‘Raabta’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.









When asked about the movie ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, the actress answered: “We have almost completed the shooting of the film… Only two to three songs are left. The film also has Ayushmann and Rajkummar, who are both great actors.”









The romantic comedy ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is being directed by “Nil Battey Sannata” fame director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is planned to hit the screens in July. “Raabta”, directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adajania, is scheduled to hit the cinemas on June 9.