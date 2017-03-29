Rahane should stay captain: Mitchell Johnson

Taking a scathing attack at the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, former Aussie speedster Mitchell Johnson today stated that Rahane who captioned the Indian team in the last Test match against Australia in absence of regular skipper Virat should stay as captain with the team.









Indian team defeated Australia in the four match series to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Dharamsala.









Johnson will be part of the Mumbai Indians squad for their ongoing preparatory camp for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is known to follow the typical Aussie pattern of sledging on and off the field.

Mitchell Johnson tweeted “Rahane should stay captain! It was a tough series but I believe it should stay on the field with the players”.