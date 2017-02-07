Rahul-Akhilesh alliance targets Modi over demonetisation

Meerut: The joint alliance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today while addressing a rally at the Nauchandi grounds in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut city and appealed to the people to bring the alliance to power “to check communal forces”.









The Congress Vice President in his address to public, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of handing over 60 per cent of India’s wealth to only 50 families in the country.

RaGa also said that through his ill-planned demonetisation drive, the Prime Minister made people stand in long queues outside banks and ATMs to get their own hard-earned money.









On other hand, Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav was happy with the impressive gathering took potshots at Modi’s acronym “SCAM”, spelt out during a speech a few days back in Meerut.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the Prime Minister should not have included the name of the BSP supremo. “He did a wrong thing by including the name of Mayawati in acronym SCAM,” he quipped.









“I guess he forgot the festival of ‘Raksha Bandhan’,” Akhilesh Yadav said in an apparent reference to the coming together of the BSP and the BJP to form a government in the past in Uttar Pradesh.