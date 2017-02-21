Rahul, Akhilesh, Amit Shah holds road shows for 4th phase campaigning

Allahabad: Hundreds and thousands of supporters today joined the combo road-show of Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance which was led by Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. On other side BJP President Amit Shah also staged a show of strength in the same city.









Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav started their road-show from the Bolsan roundabout where they garlanded a Mahatma Gandhi statue before proceeding ahead with slogan-shouting crowds.

Rahul Ghandi was seen wearing white kurta and blue jeans, the Congress Vice President waved at the crowds lined up on both sides of the roads.









On other hand, Akhilesh Yadav was wearing white kurta-payjama and a black jacket and sporting the party’s red cap, kept disciplining the youths, asking them off and on to move aside and allow their bus to move ahead.

Hundreds of Congress and Samajwadi Party activists walked in front of the cavalcade, raising slogans hailing Akhilesh Yadav and Gandhi.









The specially improvised bus made its way from Anand Bhawan to Civil Lines and from there to Golf Park.

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah was accompanied with state BJP Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya who also joined Shah during road-show in the city almost at same time but took a different route.









The Saffron party president began his road show after garlanding the statue of Chandra Shekhar Azad. His convoy moved from near the Allapur police station to Ghantaghar.

In the fourth round of polling in Uttar Pradesh near about twelve assembly seats in Allahabad go to the polls on Thursday.