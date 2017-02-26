Rahul, Akhilesh riding on damaged cycle: Rajnath Singh

Ballia: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has punctured the ‘cycle’, while Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s feuding uncle Shivpal has broken its chain.









Rajnath while addressing a political rally in Uttar Pardesh’s Ballia district, made fun of the ruling party’s election symbol and said, “I really wonder how Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh will reach Lucknow riding the damaged cycle.”

However, the Home Minister claimed that the atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh was conducive to blooming of ‘lotus’ – the BJP’s poll symbol.









Singh said, “Parties like SP, BSP and Congress have created muddy pools throughout the state, and in these very pools lotus will bloom.”

The Saffron party leader further added, “SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, however, has punctured the bicycle, while Shivpal Singh Yadav has broken the chain of the bicycle…I really wonder how will Rahul and Akhilesh reach Lucknow riding the damaged cycle.”









Rajnath also attacked Congress for first holding ‘khaat sabha’ to raise voice against the state government, but later embracing SP.