Rahul-Akhilesh Varanasi road show permission denied

Lucknow: According to the announcement made by a senior leader, the Varanasi road show which was scheduled to be held today by Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has been denied permission due to the occasion of Saint Guru Das Jayanti, a patron saint who belonged to the Hindu holy city.









The road show cancellation message was communicated to district Congress leaders yesterday via phone call from Rahul Gandhi’s New Delhi office. A re-scheduled will soon be announced.









Both the leaders have managed to organize road shows in Kanpur, Agra and Lucknow since the poll alliance has been made between the Congress Party and the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.