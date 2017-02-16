Rahul asks Modi to stop doing ‘Mann ki Baat’

Sitapur: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today said in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop “Mann ki Baat” and must listen to people to understand their sufferings in the wake of demonetisation.









The Congress Vice President also slammed Modi for not waiving off the loans of farmers while addressing an election rally here.

“There was a meeting yesterday (Wednesday). Some people raised their voice against demonetisation. Modiji asked, what is their problem?”









Gandhi said, “Modiji, you should stop ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and should listen to the people. You’ll undersatnd the problems people are facing due to demonetisation.”

He also attacked on Modi and said that the Prime Minister does not need to be in power in Uttar Pradesh to waive off the loans of farmers.









Gandhi said, “To waive off loans, you (Modi) don’t need to be in power in Uttar Pradesh for that. Your government is at the Centre, so you should waive off the loans. Why are you waiting for elections?”