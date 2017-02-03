Rajnath Singh claims ‘only lotus will bloom in Uttar Pradesh’

Lakhimpur Kheri: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri while addressing a political rally that only lotus (BJP symbol) will bloom in the state after the elections.









Rajnath said at an election rally here in Kasta constituency in support of BJP candidate Saurabh Singh Sonu, “Whether it is SP or BSP government, both created only political mud and it is only lotus (BJP symbol) which can grow in mud.”

During his address, he takes a jibe at the SP-Congress alliance in his 30-minute speech and said “Mulayam Singh opposed Congress tooth and nail but UP Chief Minister forged an alliance with that party.









The Minister attacked on Congress and said “Arey cycle hi pakadni thi to kayde ki pakadte, aisi cycle pakdi jo puncture hai” (If you had had to hold a cycle, you should have chosen a better one, why to choose a punctured one).”

Singh also reacted to the family tussle in Samajwadi Party and said, “If they had to fall out, they should have done it five year back.”









He hailed the BJP government at the Centre and added, “For the first time in political history of India, a non-Congress government came to power at the Centre with full majority and it has held the India’s head high during its two-and-a-half years in power.