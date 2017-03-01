Ramjas violence: Two ABVP students arrested by police

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police, two ABVP activists have been taken into custody and have been charged of attacking AISA members at Delhi University few days back.









Police further informed that Prashant Mishra, President of the Students Union at Sri Venkateswara College, and Vinayak Sharma has been taken into custody.









The identification of these two was made with the help of CCTV footage and these two were seen armed with belts and attacking members of the Leftwing All India Students Association during a protest that took place on February 22 outside the Ramjas College.