Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt a surprise for audience: Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vishal Kaushal who will next star in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial venture on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic said that Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt will be a surprise package for the audience after they see him reprising the role of the controversial actor on screen.









While talking to the media on the sidelines of ‘Naam Shabana’ screening, Kaushal went on to say: “When the audience will see the film, they will be extremely surprised to see Ranbir in Sanjay Dutt’s character. He has been working hard for the film and he is getting into the skin of the character.”









The “Masaan” actor is very happy to be a part of the biopic, and said it’s like living a dream to be able to work in a project like this.









“It’s my dream come true to work in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. I have been a fan of Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi (writer), Ranbir Kapoor and Vidhu Vinod Chopra in my personal life, and sometimes I think that I am living my dream as I am getting to learn a lot during the shoot,” he said.









“I didn’t expect that I will be working with these stalwarts so early in my career,” Vicky said.

Talking about his own character in the film, the actor said: “I am playing Sanjay Dutt’s close friend in the film. The friend has been with him throughout his journey through thick and thin.”