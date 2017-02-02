Ranking of Yuzvendra Chahal improves in T20I

Dubai: India’s leg-spinner bowler Yuzvendra Chahal jumped 92 places to claim 86th position in the latest International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Twenty20 International player rankings.









Chahal gained this rank after he claimed 6 wickets against England during recently concluded Paytm cricket T20I series in the third and final match at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Another Indian veteran bowler Ashish Nehra jumped two places to 24th spot while England pacer Chris Jordan vaulted nine places to be at 17th spot.









According to an ICC release, in the batsmen rankings, England’s Joe Root made impressive gains as he jumped two places to be at fifth position.

Other batsmen to head in the right direction include England captain Eoin Morgan. He vaulted four places to be at 11th spot while India’s Lokesh Rahul surged to 15th place.









On other hand, in team rankings, England has slipped behind Australia to sixth position, while India has retained its second position, trimming number-one ranked New Zealand’s lead to just five points.