Ranveer: Excited to explore Switzerland once again

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is an Indian ambassador of Switzerland Tourism will be travelling to the country once again and is excited to explore the place but this time as its brand ambassador.









While talking to the media and sharing his experience, he went on to say that: “I can never get enough of Switzerland! I am so excited to explore this gorgeous country again; this time as its brand ambassador. It’s the best place to relax after a tight schedule and get re-energised.”









Ranveer further expressed his excitement and went on to say that: “On my last trip, I tried a variety of things which I had earlier only heard of, but have now crossed off my bucket list. I can barely wait to reach Switzerland and see what adventures the Swiss winter has in store for me.”









On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial venture ‘Padmavati’ which also features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles. Ranveer will also be seen in his another forthcoming movie ‘Gully Boy’ directed by Zoya Akhtar.