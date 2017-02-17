Register FIR against Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India today ordered FIR to be registered against Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. He is also contesting election from Amethi and amid all these political happenings this decision might come as a jolt for the Samajwadi Party.

Supreme Court of India also gave instructions to the Uttar Pradesh police that they should submit all the details regarding this case within eight weeks.









Minister in the Samajwadi government, Prajapati has been accused by women of being raped and she also has complained that no case was registered against the powerful minister despite several attempts.









This is not the first time when Prajapati has landed himself into controversy. There have been several instances when he got highlighted be it a case of his name in the BPL list or disproportionate asset case.