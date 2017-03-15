S M Krishna postpones his meeting with BJP due to sister’s death

Former external affairs minister SM Krishna, today headed back to Bengaluru after his sister passed away. He cancelled the meeting with Bhartiya Janata Party and postponed his programme.









SM Krishna said “The Congress needs no interference. There is hereditary leadership present. I will go to Delhi and see what happens. The people will have the final say in this matter.”









Krishna gave resignation from Congress earlier this year and was expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party but had to wait keeping in mind the assembly elections in five states.

SM Krishna become Member of Parliament (MP) from Mandya in 1968 and had association with Congress since then and his indulgence led to Congress win in the year 1999 in Karnataka. Krishna was also governor of Maharashtra from 2004-2008.

