Salim-Sulaiman excited to work on projects under Modi’s guidance

New Delhi: The music composer duo Salim and Sulaiman are really excited to work on few projects under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Working with PM Modi for the betterment of the country is in itself an exciting and happy moment.









After the duo sat in a meeting with PM Modi, the siblings took to post a photo on Twitter with Modi on Monday.

Salim posted a photo with Modi and captioned it as, “It was indeed a pleasure meeting our honourable PM. Excited about working on a few projects under his guidance.”









The duo was loved by the people out there and both of them reached high on success with their much loved songs for movies like Fashion, Kurbaan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

They have enchanted audiences across the world with their live concerts. They even performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2010.