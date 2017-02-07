Salman-Kabir wraps up the shooting of ‘Tubelight’

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan will next be seen in his upcoming movie ‘Tubelight’ which is the directorial venture of Kabir Khan. This is the third time when Salman and Kabir teamed up together after ‘Bhajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Ek Tha Tiger’. Both of them concluded the shooting for ‘Tubelight’ recently and Kabir also took to Twitter to share a picture with Salman.









The picture sees them hugging each other and the filmmaker captioned the post as, “Our third journey together comes to an end… Now I can’t wait to show it to the world. ‘Tubelight’, Eid 2017.” The shooting concluded on Monday after which Kabir tweeted, “It’s a wrap for ‘Tubelight’.”









The maker of the film Kabir also shared his experience and the performance of Salman in the movie and went on to say that: “Salman will be seen in a completely different way in the film (‘Tubelight’). If people have thought that Salman’s performance is special in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, then his performance in ‘Tubelight’ is five times better than it. The audience will see Salman’s better performance in ‘Tubelight’.”