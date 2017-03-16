Salman-Katrina are back together!

Actor Salman Khan is presently shooting for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria along with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. If rumors are to be believed, both have been spending quality time together and there might be something cooking in there as well.









Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor Salman Khan recently gave clue that he will not be completing long paths along with his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur.









Katrina Kaif has also not been in relationship in the recent past following her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor and according to the sources, Salman and Katrina being the best of friends are spending time together and might give their relationship another chance.

Both will be seen together in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and are expected to bring back the love chemistry that they are known for on and off the screen.

