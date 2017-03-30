Salman wraps up first schedule of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan who will next be seen in his upcoming movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has wrapped up shooting the first schedule of the movie in scenic location of Austria.









Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to share the news on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Freezing journey comes to end as Salman Khan wraps first shooting schedule of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in Tyrol, Austria.”









He also shared a black and white image of himself with Salman, and the two are seen looking at snow-clad mountains of Austria in the frame.









A sequel to the 2012 hit “Ek Tha Tiger” which was directed by Kabir Khan, “Tiger Zinda Hai” will see Salman reunite with actress Katrina Kaif on screen.









The action sequences of the film have been directed by Tom Struthers, who has worked on Hollywood movies like “The Dark Knight” and “Inception”.