Samajwadi Party, BSP fails to bring development in UP: Amit Shah

Siddharthnagar: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah today termed both the BSP and the ruling SP as “corrupt” and alleged neither the “buaa” (aunt) nor the “bhatija” (nephew) could bring development in Uttar Pradesh.









While addressing a series of poll rallies in Itwa and Khesraha Assembly constituencies in UP, he claimed that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can usher in development.

The BJP President also said while referring to Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, “There is a very close resemblance between the two shahzadas (princes). One is posing problems for his mother, while the other is giving tough times to his father.”









He also also slammed BSP supremo Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP chief alleged, “Neither the ‘buaa’ (aunt) nor the ‘bhatija’ (nephew) could bring development to Uttar Pradesh.”

Exuding confidence that BJP would form government in the state, he said the party would waive the loans of small and marginal farmers and present its “performance report and account of each and every penny spent in 2022”.









Meanwhile, at an election rally in Domariyaganj Assembly constituency last night, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma accused the SP and the BSP of being “neck deep in corruption”.

He also claimed the “high turnout of voters” in the first two phases of UP polls “indicated that BJP would form government” in the state.