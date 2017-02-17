Samsung Group leader arrested in corruption probe

Seoul: Existing Samsung Group leader, Lee Jae-yong was formally arrested today on charges of bribery in connection with a high-profile corruption scandal surrounding President Park Geun-hye and her friend.









According to local news agency, with the Seoul Central District Court issuing the arrest warrant, Lee, Vice-Chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., became the first leader of the country’s largest business group to be detained in a criminal probe.

The investigation team, led by Independent Counsel Park Young-soo, requested the writ for a second time on Tuesday-less than a month after its first request on Lee’s charges of bribery, embezzlement and perjury was turned down.









In their second pursuit of the warrant, the prosecutors levelled more charges against the tycoon, including hiding criminal proceeds and violating the law on transferring assets abroad in the process of giving bribes to the President’s friend Choi Soon-sil.

“The rationale for and the necessity of (Lee’s) arrest is acknowledged considering the new charges and additional evidence collected,” the court said.









The 48-year-old spent Thursday night at the Seoul detention centre awaiting the court’s decision on Friday morning.