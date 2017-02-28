Samsung joins hands with govt to support ‘School Kit Programme’

New Delhi: Samsung India has joined hands with the government of Karnataka’s two-day ‘School Kit Programme’ and reached out to more than 30,000 school students to extend support to all the government schools.









Dipesh Shah who is the Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, Bengaluru went on to say: “At Samsung, our aim is to cater to the needs of our consumers with meaningful innovations and quality products. We will also like to give back to the society, thereby reaching out to less-privileged students within the Indian society,”









Volunteers from Samsung India, Bengaluru visited at least 500 schools and distributed necessary stationary items including including 3,000 dictionaries, 14,000 stationery pouches, 300 bags, 18,000 exam pads and geometry boxes over two days across Bengaluru, Doddaballapura, Kolar and Mulbagal districts in the state.