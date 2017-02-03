Sana Khan’s cameo in ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’!

Mumbai: There’s an interesting turn in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ as the filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh as allegedly roped in actress Sana Khan to make a cameo as Akshay’s girlfriend in the movie.









According to the information given by the officials, “It’s a cameo extremely crucial to the plot. Sana shot her portions recently during a schedule. She will be seen in a completely desi avatar in the film.”

Sana will be seen in a different look in the satirical drama after her sizzling look in her debut movie ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary.









The satirical drama ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ is based on Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s new mission ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’ and will also feature Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. The venture is scheduled to hit the theaters on June 2, 2017.