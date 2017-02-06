Sasikala likely to sworn in as 3rd woman Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu tomorrow

Chennai: The AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala is likely to sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu state at 9am tomorrow morning.









A party spokesperson said, the date for swearing-in-ceremony is yet to get its approval from the Governor and the party is waiting for reply from the Governor House.

Our sources from Raj Bhavan said Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao is presently in Delhi and there is no word on his arrival in the state capital.









Earlier, Rao has accepted resignation of Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s today morning.

In a letter to Panneerselvam, copies of which were given to the media, Rao said: “I hereby accept your resignation and the resignation of your Council of Ministers tendered vide your letter dated February 5.”









Interestingly, Panneerselvam tendered his resignation yesterday to enable Sasikala, who was elected the legislature party leader of AIADMK, to become the third woman Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.