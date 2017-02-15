Sasikala supporters clash with police after she surrendered before court

Bengaluru: The AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala who was held guilty for corruption today surrendered before a trial court at a prison in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru.









Sasikala surrendered at the Central Jail on the city’s southern outskirts with her relatives Elavarasi and V.N. Sudhakaran after reaching from Chennai by road, officials said.

Soon after the long-time friend of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa reached the prison complex and surrendered before the court, AIADMK supporters clashed with the police personnel.









Her surrender came a day after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction in a case of holding assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

Also held guilty were her two relatives and the late Jayalalithaa.









One official said Sasikala underwent a medical check-up.