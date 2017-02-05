Sasikala to take over as new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam resigns for post

Chennai: A close aide of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa, V.K. Sasikala has been selected as the leader of the legislature party of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) by the leaders of the legislature party.









She has been selected so that she can become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu state, her name was proposed by the current CM, O. Panneerselvem and some other MLAs collectively.

According to AIADMK sources, the election of Sasikala’s name puts an end to speculation about her elevation to the top post in the government since she was elected as the AIADMK General Secretary after the death of Jayalalithaa.









The current Chief Minister Panneerselvam, earlier met Sasikala at the Poes Garden residence of Jayalaithaa along with other ministers.

A day after Sasikala appointed some former ministers and other who had been earlier shunted out by Jayalalithaa to various party posts during the meeting of the legislators was call at short notice.









Sasikala’s friend Jayalalithaa died in December because of prolonged illness after which she had been erstwhile AIADMK leader’s confidante for a long time.