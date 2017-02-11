Sasikala’s camp to be patient for some time

New Delhi: AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala today sought an appointment with the Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao and said that her camp would be patient for some time and then do what needs to be done as the support for her opponent O. Panneersalvam continued to grow.









While talking to the media, she also said that she firmly believes in democracy, justice and maintaining patience. She went on to say that: “Only to some extent we can be patient. After that we all together would do what needs to be done.”

She also claimed that the party has a strength of 1.5 crore and those who divide the party will lose.









Talking to Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, Saiskala further went on to say that: “…taking the urgency of the situation at hand, I would like to seek an appointment with Your Excellency by today with all MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) who extended their support to me regarding further course of action to form the Government.”









The ruling AIADMK now has two clear divisions — one led by Sasikala and the other under Panneerselvam. Sasikala has already submitted documents electing her as the leader of legislature party and staked her claim to form the government.