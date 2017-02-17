Actress Sayani Gupta dying to do masala movie

New Delhi: She may have received critical acclaim for her offbeat and distinctive roles in films like her debut in “Margarita, with a Straw” and most recently “Fan” but Sayani Gupta says she is eager to work in a typical song-and-dance Bollywood movie.









Sayani says, “I’m dying to do a masala Bollywood film with typical song and dance. But having said that, my character in the film should have her own point of view. I won’t play a role who has no brains.”

The actress, who will be seen in an Indo-British production called “The Hungry” along with noted names like Naseeruddin Shah and Tisca Chopra, says she has been approached by banners who have offered her big parts but she refused them because they either didn’t have enough meat for her to dig in or were very vague.

The actress told media persons, “I have said no to a lot of big roles because sometimes they had a very misogynist set-up in the film. I cannot be an actress who acts as the blind factor in the movie or simply gets satisfied with playing a second fiddle to the hero on-screen.”









Talking about “The Hungry”, she says it is a special project with a “solid cast and incredible crew” and she has a complex role to play in it.

“Doing ‘The Hungry’ has been the most satisfying cinematic experience for me so far. It is a contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare’s first play ‘Titus Andronicus’, which is not included in the list of his most popular works.

“It has been directed by debutante filmmaker Bornila Chatterjee, who is an alumnus from New York’s Tisch School of the Arts. We partnered with Film London for this film to celebrate the 400 years of the Bard.”