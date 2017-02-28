SC denies woman’s appeal to abort 26-week-old fetus with Down syndrome

New Delhi: The apex court of India today rejected appeal of a woman to abort her 26-week-fetus specially with Down syndrome.









If we talk about Down syndrome, it is a congenital disorder which causes intellectual impairment and physical abnormalities.

The court said that aborting a 20-plus week fetus can only be allowed in cases where the mother or the baby has a danger of life.









According to a recent medical report, the women’s child may suffer from physical and mental disorders and with low memory power, but there is no physical risk to the mother in taking further the pregnancy.









Supreme Court stated: “It is sad that the child may suffer from physical and mental challenges and it’s unfortunate for the mother but we can’t allow an abortion…We have a life in our hands.”