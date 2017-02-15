SC directs Shahabuddin to be shifted to Tihar Jail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today directed Bihar’s Siwan jail to shift Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin to Tihar Central Jail for a free and fair trial.









The SC bench comprised of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Amitava Roy said that its order be communicated to the Bihar Home Secretary forthwith.









The apex court also directed that no special privileges be extended to Shahabuddin in the course of his shifting.









The order was pronounced by Justice Misra on a plea filed by Asha Ranjan, wife of slain journalist Rajdeo Ranjan.









The apex court asked the Patna High Court to decide in four months some of the matters relating to the cases against Shahabuddin pending before it.