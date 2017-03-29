SC forbids BS-III vehicles sale from April 1

New Delhi: The apex court of India today banned the sale of BS-III vehicles from April 1 saying that the health of people is much more important than the commercial interests of auto manufacturers.









SC gave strict orders that no BS-III vehicle shall be registered from April 1 and rejected the appeal of automobile manufacturers to allow them to dispose of 8.2 lakh such vehicles.









The court stated in its order, “Health of citizens is more important than commercial interests of auto manufactures and it can’t allow polluting vehicles to ply on roads.”









The bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta also reprimanded auto manufacturers for not taking steps sooner in this regard and then appealing to the Supreme Court.