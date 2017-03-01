Breaking News
Schools open in Kashmir after 36 weeks

Schools in Kashmir Valley opened today after a long gap of 36 weeks following the Burhan Wani’s encounter that left the valley in unrest for the eight long months.



Keeping in mind the mounting protests in Kashmir, there was a decision taken to shut the schools as there was clash between locals and security forces in retaliation to Hizbul commander’s killing on July 8.



There were more than 19 schools torched by assailants during the protests following to which there were complete clampdown ordered by the state government.

