Second meeting of Myanmar’s Panglong Peace Conference to be held on Feb 28

Nay Pyi Taw: According to the media reports, second meeting of Myanmar’s Panglong Peace Conference will take place on February 28 and there will be approximately 700 representatives taking part in the conference.

U Zaw Htay informed the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC): “We agreed to carry out the process with union spirit and to encourage groups that have not yet signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) in the conference.”









U Zaw Htay, the acting director-general of the Ministry of the State Counselor’s Office gave information that meeting will take place in capital Nay Pyi Taw.

The first meeting of the Panglong Conference took place in August last year.







