Second Test: India 163/4, Australia dominate the 2nd session

Bengaluru: Indian team is 163 for 4 in the last session of the second day of the second cricket Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against Australia.
Australian team got out for the score of 276 runs while India have been leading with few runs with few overs left for the days play.
Earlier, India scored 189 runs in the first innings after winning the toss in the second match match against Australia.
Bengaluru: Indian team is 163 for 4 in the last session of the second day of the second cricket Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against Australia.