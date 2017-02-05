Senior SP leader Gaurav Bhatia resigns from party

Lucknow: Yet another major development has taken place in the Samajwadi Party camp ahead of the polls in Uttar Pradesh as Gaurav Bhatia, national president of Samajwadi Party’s legal wing, today gave his resignation to Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The reason behind his move was not disclosed by Bhatia, however it seems that discontentment was the reason behind this decision.









Bhatia took on to the micro blogging website and stated: “I have decided to resign from post of National President Legal Wing SP and all posts. Forwarding my resignation to Netaji (Mulayam) and Akhilesh Yadav ji.”









He shared his views with the leading media group and stated: “My father late Virendra Bhatia had contributed a lot to the party and government. For me both Netaji and Akhilesh ji are important and hence I have sent resignation to both’.