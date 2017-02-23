Seven Earth-size planets around a single star discovered

Washington: According to the information given by NASA, in a recent discovery made by them, there have been seven Earth-size planets spotted around a single star. The discovery was made at the time of search done for alien life outside the solar system.

As per the details given by researchers, all of these seven planets might possess liquid water and that too under the right atmospheric conditions.









However, the main motive of the discovery is been seen as a great opportunity in the mystery of searching habitable environments and places that are favorable to life.









Professor at the University of Liege in Belgium, Michael Gillon stated: “The great idea of this approach was to study planets around the smallest stars of the galaxy, and close to us.”