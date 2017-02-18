Shahabuddin’s life in Tihar to begin soon!

Patna: Mohammad Shahabuddin, criminal turned politician was today brought from Bihar’s Siwan jail to Delhi’s Tihar Central Jail amidst tight security subsequent to the order of Supreme Court which said for the shifting of Shahabuddin.

Police further gave information that he will be taken to Delhi by the Rajdhani Express. A district police officer told that “Process to shift Shahabuddin from Siwan jail to Tihar jail began late Friday night with a team of special task force (STF) along with top district administration officials brought him to Patna on way to Delhi.”









Shahabuddin is commonly known as ‘Bahubali’ and also has more than 35 criminal cases including murder, extortion, kidnapping.









Police officer told that Shahabuddin has been kept in Beur jail under tight security as the criminal is also convicted in seven cases.