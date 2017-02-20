Shahid Afridi says good bye to International career

Sharjah: Most controversial player and former skipper of Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi today announced his retirement from the International career.









Afridi has taken decision after the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Sharjah on yesterday night. With his retirement decision he has put an end on all illustrations on his 21-year career.

However, the 36-year-old has said that he will continue to pay for the PSL for next to more years.

The most flamboyant of Pakistan cricket was quoted saying to the official website of ESPN, “I have said goodbye to international cricket.”









He appeared on the international cricket in October 1996 as he has secured century against Sri Lanka in only his second One-Day International (ODI) match in just 37-balls.

Afridi had announced and revoked his retirement from Test cricket in 2006 before walking away from the longest format of the game for good in 2010 and he had retired from Test cricket and ODIs earlier.

The veteran all-rounder had retired from ODIs after the 2015 World Cup.









His international career includes 27 Test matches in which he earned 1,176 runs with a highest score of 156 and 48 wickets.

The former Pakistan skipper had also scored 8,064 runs in 398 ODIs with a highest score of 124 while taking 395 wickets with his leg-spin.

He has also featured in 98 Twenty20 International matches, scoring 1,405 runs and claiming 97 wickets.