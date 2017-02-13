Shatrughan Sinha lauds Jolly LLB 2

Mumbai: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha today appreciated the work done by the actors in the drama film “Jolly LLB 2”. He further stated that the entire star cast of the movie did a great job.

Sinha further applauded actress Huma Qureshi for her role in the Movie and said that she has a bright future.









Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha member further mentioned that there could have been little improvements when it comes to film’s music and direction.

Shatrughan took to the micro blogging site Twitter and stated: “‘Jolly LLB’ – Huma Qureshi has a bright future. Sound effects, music and direction by Subhash Kapoor had scope for improvement.”







