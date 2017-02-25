Sheila Dixit takes ‘U’ turn on her Rahul Gandhi remark

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit today clarified her statement that she made on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and said that Rahul has sensitivity of a matured leader.

Earlier, the senior congress leader Dixit had said that Rahul Gandhi was “still not mature, his age does not allow him to be mature”.









However, following the comments made by the opposition party leaders on the same issue, former Delhi Chief Minister decided to take a ‘U’ turn on the matter and clarified her statement that she made.









Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah took the most out of this opportunity to lash out at the Gandhi saying “immature Rahul should be kept at home” and should not be sent to Uttar Pradesh.

Dixit took to twitter to clarify her comment and sated: “Rahul has the sensitivity and concern of a mature leader. His words are those of a young, courageous and restless man”.