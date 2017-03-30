Shilpa Shetty heads to Sri Lanka for work

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is currently in Sri Lanka for work commitment along with husband Raj Kundra.









Shilpa took to share the news on her social media account, “Headed to Sri Lanka on a work commitment. Always nice to have Raj Kundra along. Work with pleasure, travel diaries, family first.”









The 41-year-old posted an image of herself and Kundra on Instagram and Twitter. They are seen in casual denims and are walking side by side with an airport entrance in the backdrop.