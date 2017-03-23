Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hits Air India staff with slipper

New Delhi: According to the information given by the media, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Ravindra Gaikwad today attacked an Air India staff with his slippers over seating issues.









While talking to the media, explaining the incident the Air India spokesperson went on to say: “We have constituted a team to probe the whole incident. It has been learned that the scuffle broke out over the seating issue.”









On the other hand, Gaikwad has admitted hitting an Air India staff member with slipper and talking to the media he stated: “Haan maine usko maara tha,usne badtameezi ki thi.”