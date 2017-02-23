Shiv Sena overtakes BJP in BMC Elections, counting still on

Shiv Sena is leading in the elections for BMC and nine other municipal corporations while BJP is situated at the second spot as counting is still underway.

The Shiv Sena is very much optimistic of getting back the power in the Mumbai civic body. Mumbai saw a record polling of 55.53 per cent that was ten per cent higher than 2012.









At the moment Shiv Sena is now leading in 37 seats on the other hand BJP is fighting at the number two position with a lead in 25 seats.









The Congress is leading in six seats at the moment and the NCP is ahead in two seats.