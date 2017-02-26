Shiv Sena is well wisher of minority community says, Muslim candidate

Mumbai: The Muslim face of the hardliner Hindutva ideology party Shiv Sena’s winning candidate today said that his party is ‘truly well wisher’ of the minority community.









The Shiv Sena which has identity of acting against the North Indians and the Muslim community has managed to clear two Muslim seats in this year’s Mumbai Municipal Corporation civic polls.

The party had fielded five Muslim candidates, out of which it has managed to have won two candidates from Behrampada in Bandra locality and a ward representing surburban Amboli and Jogeshwari. Although, the party has show a decent performance by winning on 84 seat in the Mumbai civic body elections.









One of Shiv Sena’s Muslim candidate of Haji Halim Khan who won his seat from ward no. 96 in Behrampada in Bandra (East) said that it is wrong to project as the this party is ‘anti-Muslim’.

The Muslim face leader of the party said, “Saying that Sena is anti-Muslim is nothing but crap and Sena’s projection of Muslims in a bad light is a handiwork of certain sections of the society. Rather, Sena has always been helpful in sorting out our problems. They are our true well-wisher.”









He said, “I can recollect that one of our prominent mosques came up only when Balasaheb Thackerayji helped.”

Khan is a tour operator by profession and his win has facilitated Shiv Sena register its first victory in the Muslim-dominated ward.