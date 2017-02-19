Shivpal injured during clash between SP-BJP supporters in Jaswantnagar

Etawah: Senior Saamajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav today blamed that his supporters has been beaten up by the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) during the III-phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections in Jaswantnagar polling booth.









The incident was reported from the polling station booth where some supporters of ruling Samajwadi party and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) were reportedly clashed with each other and have started pelting stones on each other which resulted in police to cane charged on them and voting has been stopped on this polling station.

Speaking about the same Shivpal, also claimed that in past days some supporters of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) also seen near the Samajwadi party office which is the hub of Samajwadi party and they have abused his supporters.









He also told media persons, he said that some forces trying to disturb peace in the region and local district administration is involved with them. He further added that local administration is working under the pressure of someone.

He also blamed that District Magistrate and SSP ordered to cane charge on his supporters and they have misbehaved with them only. The SP leader also claimed that he also got hurt during the stone pelting and police cane charge.









The incident left the situation under tensed in the area and the supporters of Shivpal have demanded re-polling in the on this polling station.