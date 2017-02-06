Showers in Uttar Pradesh make temperature dip again

Lucknow: According to the information given by the official of the Met department, temperatures in Uttar Pradesh today dipped following a spell of heavy rain that lashed in and around the city today morning.

Predictions are that there will be a slight and temporary” change in temperatures and fog might also return in the coming days.









The night temperatures are expected to drop by two degrees Celsius. On the other hand Director of the Regional Met Office, J.P. Gupta stated that the day ahead would remain by and large warm due to bright sunshine.









Met office further informed that the rains lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh subsequent to a cyclonic build-up above Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.