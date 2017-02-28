Shraddha to Aamir Khan: Inspiring, fearless and artistic

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has admired Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan for being what she called him one of the inspiring personalities of the industry, fearless, artistic and socially responsible person.









When asked to describe Aamir in one sentence during a question and answer session on Twitter, Shraddha answered: “One of the most inspiring, fearless, artistic, socially responsible person”.









The actress was also asked to describe megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh Khan in one line and in the reply of this question she described them as ‘definition of superstar’ and ‘the king’ respectively.









On the work front, Shraddha has many projects in her kitty among which she will next be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Mohit Suri’s directorial venture ‘Half Girlfriend’.









She will also be doing Apoorva Lekha’s directorial venture ‘Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai’ in which she will be portraying the role of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar.