Shruti Haasan happy with decision of adopting vegetarian

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan is happy with the decision of adopting vegetarian food since the past four months and feels that this is one of the best decisions of her life.









Tollywood superstar Kamal Haasan’s daughter and Shruti expressed her happiness on being vegan and went on to tweet: “I’ve been vegan and dairy free for the past four months and it’s been one of the best decisions of my life! Stay healthy Eat right happy.”









On the work front, the actress is riding high with the success of her latest hit ‘SI3’ which is the third installment of ‘Singham’ franchise. While talking to the media, she expressed the proud moment she shared to be a part of the franchise.









It seems that she has a hectic schedule this year as she has three films in her kitty that includes the high-end budgeted Tamil historic drama ‘Sanghamitra’.