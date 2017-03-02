Shruti Haasan wishes her sister Akshara for new project

Chennai: Actress Shruti Haasan’s sister Akshara will be seen with Tamil superstar Ajith in upcoming Tamil action thriller “Vivegam” and Shruti has expressed her good wishes for the upcoming venture.

Shruti has earlier shared the screen with the Tamil superstar Ajith in 2015 Tamil blockbuster “Vedalam” and believes that the actor is a real “gentleman”.









She further stated: “I’m happy for Akshara. Ajith is such a gentleman, and to be working with him will be special and memorable for any actor. I’m glad Akshara is getting to work with him.”









Shruti further stated that she and her sister usually don’t discuss any script and she thinks that it’s good to be independent.