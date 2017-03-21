Both sides should sit together and sort out issue: Supreme Court on Ram Mandir

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India today stated that Ram temple in Ayodhya is a “sensitive”, “sentimental issue” and both the sides should sort this outside court through discussion.









Supreme Court further stated that it would step in only if the matter can’t be resolved with the help of talks. The matter has been pending since 2010, when the Supreme Court had put a freeze on a judgment by the Allahabad High Court.









Earlier, High Court gave the judgment that Lord Ram was born under the central dome of the makeshift temple in Ayodhya and Hindus have the right to worship there.

“It is an issue of sentiment and religion. First sit together and sort out. Both sides employ moderators and hold meetings,” said Chief Justice JS Khehar, while hearing an urgent appeal from senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. “We can come into the picture if you can’t solve the issue,” he had added.

