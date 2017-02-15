Sidharth Malhotra proposes Priyanka Chopra on Valentine’s Day

Mumbai: In a surprising video, actor Sidharth Malhotra can be seen proposing to Priyanka Chopra with a diamond ring at an open terrace restaurant on Valentine’s Day, the video was unveiled by the actress on social media.









This shot video was posted by Priyanka posted on her Facebook and Instagram account in which she was seen promoting designer Nirav Modi’s jewellery collection.

The actress captioned the snap, "To all the future husbands, here are some proposal goals. Introducing 'Say yes forever' by Nirav Modi Jewels with Sidharth Malhotra."









The ad shows Sidharth waiting for Priyanka to turn up to the restaurant while he prepares to make a romantic proposal. When Priyanka enters she expresses her disappointment in people for taking her for granted and tells Sidharth that now she won’t say yes to people but instead go with the word ‘no’ for the month.

In the end of this video, Sidharth can be seen proposing Priyanka with diamond ring in his hand and later he hugged the actor's character.









This is for the first time when duo has featured together in an advertisement.